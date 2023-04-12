Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Focus turns to finding housing for campers living under Montreal expressway

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Focus turns to finding housing for campers living under Montreal expressway'
Focus turns to finding housing for campers living under Montreal expressway
WATCH: Following a Quebec Superior Court ruling late Wednesday that has given a 10-day a reprieve to unhoused people living under the Ville-Marie Expressway, attention now turns to finding them permanent housing. As Global's Phil Carpenter reports, some argue that it will take more political will to find a solution.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in tents underneath the Ville-Marie Expressway were jubilant Tuesday after a judge ruled that they can remain on the site  for another 10 days.

“It’s the minimum we could’ve expected for these people who are among the most impoverished people in Quebec,” Donald Tremblay of the Mobile Legal Clinic (MLC) told Global News after breaking the news to the campers.

But Tremblay and others fighting on behalf of the unhoused people are disappointed that a solution still hasn’t been found since last fall, when Transports Québec first issued an eviction notice in order to carry out what it says is urgent repair work on the overpass.

“They deserve to be housed, they deserved to be helped by our government,” Tremblay insisted.  “This is a governmental responsibility.”

Read more: Unhoused Montrealers living under Ville-Marie Expressway get 10-day reprieve

Story continues below advertisement

So after a second eviction notice in March, the MLC  sought an injunction to block the move until the unhoused individuals find places to live.

A judge had been pushing the sides to find a solution before Wednesday, the eviction date, but that failed.

Hence Tuesday’s ruling.

Neither side wants to discuss the details of negotiations but they’ll try again over the next 10 days.

More on Canada

“We’re formally calling on the government to sit down and negotiate a solution to this problem,” said Tremblay.

Jennifer Maccarone, Quebec Liberal Party MNA for the Westmount-Saint-Louis riding which includes the site in question, is also blasting the provincial government.

According to Maccarone, “there’s nothing that’s stopping them from taking action within the 10 days.”

At the hearings in March the judge pointed to what she thought were inadequate efforts made by the Centre-west health board in whose jurisdiction the camp is located.

Others who work with the homeless population agree that health authorities do have a role to play in this case.

“This is going to cost some money so we were hoping very much that the relevant health organizations find the necessary funds to make sure that we can arrive at successes,” pointed out James Hughes, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission which provides services to the unhoused.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Group of Montrealers living in encampment under Ville-Marie Expressway wins first legal step

Quebec minister of social services Lionel Carmant refused to comment Wednesday, saying that the matter is before the courts, but in a statement the Centre-West health board says it does not offer housing.

“CIUSSS West-Central Montreal works closely with the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, whose regional role is to ensure the development of a wide range of housing solutions for the homeless population,” reads the statement in part.

Global News did not hear back from the Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal by deadline.

 

Related News
Global Montreal At 5:30Tent CityMontreal homelessTransports QuebecMontreal homelessnessResilience Montrealville-marie expresswayUnhoused MontrealersMontreal homeless campVille-Marie Expressway encampmentMobile Legal Clinic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers