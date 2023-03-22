Group of Montrealers living in encampment under Ville-Marie Expressway wins first legal step

Send this page to someone via email

A group of people encamped under the Ville-Marie Expressway has scored a small victory against the Quebec government Wednesday, after the province’s transport ministry made plans to evict them.

“Today we have a small step forward for human rights,” said David Chapman, executive director and co-founder of the community group, Resilience Montreal.

The Mobile Legal Clinic, which helps people experiencing homelessness with legal aid, took the transport department to court on behalf of the campers, seeking an injunction to stop the government from evicting more than 20 people who live under the highway.

The ministry has to carry out repairs.

After appearing in court Wednesday, the residents had good news.

“Basically, an agreement was reached with the government where they recognized that they have an obligation to find housing for these homeless people who’re living under the expressway,” explained Donald Tremblay, Mobile Legal Clinic director.

According to the lawsuit filed in Quebec superior court March 16th, although the Quebec government is responsible for the people’s relocation, “no alternative or relocation workaround was presented to its members with a view to eviction.”

The campers were given until March 29th to leave, but in Wednesday’s provisional agreement, the parties now have 10 days to come up with a plan to find housing for the residents.

“We’re not talking about putting these people into shelters,” Tremblay pointed out. “We’re talking about housing, and this is very significant.”

Each resident is also supposed to get medical and other help, according to their needs.

“It’s not only to find them housing, but also to accompany them in this process of reintegrating in society,” Tremblay added.

James Hughes, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission, sees the agreement as good news and believes it is an important recognition by the government that “people living on the street want what everybody wants, what you want, what I want, which is dignified, affordable housing.”

If by March 31st there’s no solution, the parties will return to court.

Tremblay and his team feel, though the agreement wasn’t a judgment, it is important for homeless people because it shows what can be done to help people who he says are voiceless.

Chapman is cautious, though, and says he’s going to be watching to make sure the people do get what they need.

“It’s critical that the end result is not simply them getting screwed over,” he stressed.

As he puts it, the lives of the residents are at stake.