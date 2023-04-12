Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate 2 weekend thefts at south-end house parties

By Sam Farley Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 2:42 pm
Halifax Regional Police are investigating two robberies that happened over the weekend at house parties in the city’s south end.

Around 1:20 a.m. on April 8, police said a group of five men entered an Edward Street home during a house party.

“After the group had left, the residents noted that a number of items, including a bank card and identity cards, were missing,” police said in a release.

An additional theft happened the night before on April 7, when a group of men entered a home on Shirley Street around 11:30 p.m. The group left several minutes later, taking several bottles of alcohol from the home.

The release said one of the men then “assaulted a resident who confronted him about the theft.”

A member of the group who was waiting outside during the altercation was wearing a black ski mask and “displayed what was believed to be a firearm” during the confrontation.

The group of men then walked away, and residents later discovered that a cellphone was also missing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.

