Halifax police investigate 2 weekend thefts at south-end house parties

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two robberies that happened over the weekend at house parties in the city’s south end.

Around 1:20 a.m. on April 8, police said a group of five men entered an Edward Street home during a house party.

“After the group had left, the residents noted that a number of items, including a bank card and identity cards, were missing,” police said in a release.

An additional theft happened the night before on April 7, when a group of men entered a home on Shirley Street around 11:30 p.m. The group left several minutes later, taking several bottles of alcohol from the home.

The release said one of the men then “assaulted a resident who confronted him about the theft.”

Story continues below advertisement

A member of the group who was waiting outside during the altercation was wearing a black ski mask and “displayed what was believed to be a firearm” during the confrontation.

The group of men then walked away, and residents later discovered that a cellphone was also missing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.