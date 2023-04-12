Nova Scotia man killed in northern Manitoba semi crash, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A driver from Nova Scotia is dead after a semi crash early Wednesday on Highway 10 near The Pas, Man.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene, just north of the Highway 60 junction, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the 59-year-old Truro, N.S., man dead, and another man injured.

According to police, a southbound semi driven by the Truro man crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into another semi.

The second driver, a 22-year-old from Assiniboine, Sask., was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pas RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

