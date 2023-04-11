Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd person charged with impaired driving in fatal August 2022 Cochrane, Alta. collision

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 7:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Cochrane family fighting against release of accused impaired driver'
Cochrane family fighting against release of accused impaired driver
WATCH: The family of 53-year-old Samantha Wylie is questioning why the driver in a crash RCMP say was caused by impaired driving was released from custody. The family says the justice system has failed them twice in as many days. Elissa Carpenter explains – Aug 24, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second person has been charged in the fatal collision in Cochrane, Alta., last August that killed 53-year-old Samantha Wylie.

The collision happened the evening of Aug. 19, 2022 along Highway 1 near Morley Road in Cochrane when a vehicle occupied by two women collided with the vehicle Wylie, a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, was driving.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Four days later, 33-year-old Kendra Bigstony was charged on several accounts of driving while intoxicated, causing bodily harm and death, driving while suspended and fleeing the scene.

Read more: Driver charged with impaired driving after fatal Highway 1A crash west of Calgary

Police later did additional testing for DNA and fingerprints on the steering wheel and airbag of the suspect’s vehicle, and found evidence linking 29-year-old Deirdre Snow to the crime.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, police announced new charges laid for Snow, including one count each of impaired operation causing death and bodily harm, one count each of impaired operation while over 0.8 mg causing death and bodily harm and public mischief.

Police said Snow has been released on conditions following a judicial interim release hearing and will appear in court in Cochrane on May 2.

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPPoliceImpaired DrivingFatal CollisionDrunk DrivingHighway 1CochranePublic MischiefImpaired OperationSamantha WylieDeath and bodily harm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers