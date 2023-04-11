2nd person charged with impaired driving in fatal August 2022 Cochrane, Alta. collision

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has been charged in the fatal collision in Cochrane, Alta., last August that killed 53-year-old Samantha Wylie.

The collision happened the evening of Aug. 19, 2022 along Highway 1 near Morley Road in Cochrane when a vehicle occupied by two women collided with the vehicle Wylie, a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, was driving.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Four days later, 33-year-old Kendra Bigstony was charged on several accounts of driving while intoxicated, causing bodily harm and death, driving while suspended and fleeing the scene.

Police later did additional testing for DNA and fingerprints on the steering wheel and airbag of the suspect’s vehicle, and found evidence linking 29-year-old Deirdre Snow to the crime.

On Tuesday, police announced new charges laid for Snow, including one count each of impaired operation causing death and bodily harm, one count each of impaired operation while over 0.8 mg causing death and bodily harm and public mischief.

Police said Snow has been released on conditions following a judicial interim release hearing and will appear in court in Cochrane on May 2.