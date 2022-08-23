Driver charged with impaired driving after fatal Highway 1A crash west of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP laid impaired driving charges following a fatal crash on Highway 1A Friday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, police said an SUV travelling west crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a motorcycle on the highway west of Calgary, near Morley Road.

Samantha Wylie, 53, of Fort Saskatchewan was declared dead at the scene as a result of the collision.

Kendra Bigstony, 33, of Morley, Alta. was charged with four impaired driving charges, failing to remain at the scene and driving while suspended or disqualified.

Bigstony was released from custody with conditions after a judicial hearing. The woman is due to appear in Cochrane provincial court on Aug. 30.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the collision — including witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage at the time of the incident — to contact Cochrane RCMP by calling 403-932-2211 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

