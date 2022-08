Send this page to someone via email

A Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1A west of Calgary Friday evening.

RCMP say an SUV was traveling west on the highway near Morley Road when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a motorcycle.

The driver of the bike, a 53-year-old woman, was killed.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist was on the scene of the fatal crash, but no charges have been laid yet.