Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 men killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 1A near Cochrane

By Kaylen Small Global News
Two men were killed in a motorcycle collision west of Cochrane, Alta., on Monday, April 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Two men were killed in a motorcycle collision west of Cochrane, Alta., on Monday, April 26, 2021. Global News

Two men are dead after motorcycles crashed west of Cochrane, Alta., on Monday, according to RCMP and EMS.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 1A — about halfway between Cochrane and Canmore — after 6:45 p.m. where EMS said four people were each riding their own motorcycle: a pod of three travelling west and another heading east.

EMS said one in the trio collided with the motorcyclist who was heading in the opposite direction.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 person killed, 1 seriously injured in central Alberta highway collision

Two men died at the scene, paramedics said.

EMS said a woman in her 30s was taken to a Canmore hospital with minor injuries.

The fourth rider declined EMS assessment and transport, paramedics said. RCMP explained that this person was not in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic was impacted in both directions and rerouted, with police saying delays were expected.

The crash is under investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Alberta crashFatal Alberta collisioncochrane crashfatal motorcycle crash Alberta2 dead Cochrane crashCochrane fatal motorcycle crashfatal Cochrane crashfatal motorcle crashfatal motorcycle crash CochraneHighway 1A fatalHighway 1A fatal crash

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers