2 men killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 1A near Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are dead after motorcycles crashed west of Cochrane, Alta., on Monday, according to RCMP and EMS.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 1A — about halfway between Cochrane and Canmore — after 6:45 p.m. where EMS said four people were each riding their own motorcycle: a pod of three travelling west and another heading east.

EMS said one in the trio collided with the motorcyclist who was heading in the opposite direction.

Two men died at the scene, paramedics said.

EMS said a woman in her 30s was taken to a Canmore hospital with minor injuries.

The fourth rider declined EMS assessment and transport, paramedics said. RCMP explained that this person was not in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic was impacted in both directions and rerouted, with police saying delays were expected.

The crash is under investigation.