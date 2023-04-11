Menu

Canada

No injuries reported as Calgary firefighters quickly put out auto recycling fire

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 6:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary fire crews battle two-alarm blaze at recycling facility'
Calgary fire crews battle two-alarm blaze at recycling facility
WATCH: A large black plume of smoke could be seen across Calgary after a fire at an auto parts recycling facility. Craig Momney reports.
Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at an auto parts recycling facility in a Calgary industrial park.

The Calgary Fire Department said the call about the fire came in at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, from the city’s Alyth/Bonnybrook area. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen from a distance.

The CFD said everyone inside the facility was able to get out and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to respond quickly due to the proximity to a fire station.

“We’d rather call extra resources and then turn them back if we don’t need them. But the sooner we get them to the scene, the more hands we have to help with the fire suppression efforts,” CFD public information officer Carol Henke said.

Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

“Part of the investigation to find out what was stored there. But definitely, it created a lot of fire and a lot of thick, dark smoke that could probably be seen from around the city,” Henke said.

The Calgary Police Service said they are assisting the fire department with a fire at the 3800 block of 15A Street S.E.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area of 15A Street and 36 Avenue S.E..

“Traffic disruptions are expected in the area and motorists are asked to find alternative routes,” police said.

Anyone with photos or video of the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival are asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.

