Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia legislature discusses modernizing birth registration process, parental recognition

By Megan King Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls to modernize birth certificates for same-sex couples in Nova Scotia'
Calls to modernize birth certificates for same-sex couples in Nova Scotia
WATCH: Concerns surrounding the rights of same-sex couples to have both names displayed on a child’s birth certificate were brought up at the legislature Tuesday. As Megan King reports, there are calls to modernize the birth registration process in Nova Scotia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Question period at Province House on Tuesday saw concerns raised about the long and difficult process for female couples to receive parental recognition on birth certificates.

“In so many areas of the law, particularly in the administrative areas, we still act like it’s the 1950s when it’s 2023,” Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender told media.

The conversation was started by Clayton Park West MLA Rafah DiCostanzo after hearing from two of her constituents who were being questioned on how their child was conceived.

“They were not allowed to have two names, their two names, on the birth certificate,” DiCostanzo told the room of policy makers. “To my shock, I actually found out that the government actually spends time and resources calling the parents to find out how they conceived their child.”

DiCostanzo says she has now heard of many female couples in Nova Scotia going through similar birth certificate struggles, one of which Global News reported on last October.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Couple fights to add both moms to baby’s birth certificate in N.S.

Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc replied at the legislature that a package of proposed amendments to modernize the birth registration process is in the works, with consultations happening.

“We’re certainly taking all that information into consideration and experiences that Nova Scotians are living first-hand,” LeBlanc said, “… of how we modernize this act and modernize the needs of Nova Scotians in our growing diverse population.”

Trending Now
More on Politics

DiCostanzo says these difficulties during the birth registration process don’t happen to two male parents, the discriminations being exclusive to lesbian couples.

“We will be working on this,” she said. “This is wrong and unfair on two females who have had a child and they’re married, legally married, in Nova Scotia.”

Read more: N.S. parents present petition calling for cannabis oil meds coverage for children

Chender told media she was unaware that this was happening in the province, but does not believe a long review is necessary to move forward with change.

“Everyone ought to understand if they don’t already, including our government, that families come in all shapes and sizes,” she said. “We’re already behind the times in acknowledging that.”

Story continues below advertisement

DiCostanzo said she could not believe that this was happening in Nova Scotia, and is working on bringing forward a bill in the fall.

Nova ScotiaFamilyParentsLegislatureLesbiansame-sex couplesBirth Certificatesfemale couplesparental recognitionregistration process
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers