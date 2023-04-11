Menu

Crime

Boy, 13 and 2 adults arrested after several assaults involving bear spray: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 2:02 pm
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested alongside two adults after several assaults involving bear spray in the St. Vital area on Monday, Winnipeg police say.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested alongside two adults after several assaults involving bear spray in the St. Vital area on Monday, Winnipeg police say. . SDV
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested alongside two adults after several assaults involving bear spray in the St. Vital area on Monday, Winnipeg police say.

Between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m., police say three people went to a convenience store in the 1600 block of St Mary’s Road. Police say they sprayed an employee in the face with bear spray and then left the store.

Police say that once the suspects got out of the store, they spayed a second unknown person in the face and ran away. The group also donned ski masks.

A third unknown person was walking in the 200 block of Meadowood Drive and was approached by the same group and sprayed in the face, the suspects once again ran away, police say.

Officers found the three suspects running through a parking lot continuing to evade police.

Police say as they attempted to apprehend the group, three officers and a police service dog were sprayed in the face with bear spray. Paramedics treated all three victims as well as the officers.

Trending Now

Consequently, a 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman from Winnipeg were arrested and are facing numerous assault-related and resisting-arrest charges.

