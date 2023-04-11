Calgary Transit launches new group day pass

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Transit is launching a new group day pass this weekend to make it easier for families and groups to attend events on the weekend.

The pass will be available starting Saturday and can be purchased using the MyFare app, the Transit app or ticket vending machines at CTrain stations. Prices start at $15 and can be used for unlimited travel on a weekend day until the end of service for groups of up to five people, including up to two adults.

The city said the pass is intended for families and groups who don’t use transit regularly but could benefit from discounted fares.

“We know that for a lot of families or groups travelling together, the price to get around can really add up,” Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This discounted fare will make it easier for them to choose transit to get where they’re going.”

Penner added that the pass is cheaper than purchasing multiple single-ride tickets or day passes.

Read more: Calgary mayor urges immediate action to address transit violence

“There’s always so much happening in Calgary on weekends and this pass is a great opportunity for groups to save on regular transit costs, or on the cost and hassle of driving, parking and navigating through traffic,” she said.