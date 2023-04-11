Ice jam warnings issued with warmer Saskatchewan weather

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan residents are finally seeing the snow and ice melt, but that’s being followed by a warning from the Water Security Agency.

An advisory from the WSA warns of potential ice jams on Swift Current Creek, Moose Jaw River, Qu’Appelle River, and the Wood River due to the melting and runoff.

“Ice jams increase the risk for potential localized flooding as they disrupt normal flows and can cause water to breach embankments,” read the advisory from the Water Security Agency.

The agency said that ice jams are common during this time of year, but that it has seen higher than predicted water flows.

The agency said that it is diverting the Swift Current Main Canal to reduce flows through the city on Tuesday. It said it has also temporarily ceased outflows at Duncairn Dam.

Preparations are underway to manage flows along the Qu’Appelle River, but the WSA said this won’t reduce the risk of ice jamming.

The agency warned that ice jams can cause rapid changes in water levels, adding that people should not go out onto the ice jams if one occurs.

The agency said it will provide updates about ice jamming and flooding as things change.