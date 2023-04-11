SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec premier slammed for tweeting pro-Catholicism message on Easter Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 9:38 am
Quebec Premier François Legault is defending himself against accusations he inappropriately promoted religion with a social media post during the Easter holiday weekend.

Legault on Monday morning shared on Twitter a column by nationalist writer Mathieu Bock-Côté, who suggested that Quebec’s Catholic past enshrined in its people a culture of solidarity that distinguishes them on the continent.

The premier’s tweet sparked hundreds of responses — mostly negative — from people who said he was hypocritical for championing state secularism but also romanticizing the Catholic religion.

Legault tweeted in his defence later in the day, saying it’s important to distinguish between secularism and “our heritage.”

Read more: Muslim groups pledge to monitor Quebec ban on school prayer spaces

The premier’s political opponents seized on the tweet, with many suggesting he lacked judgment.

One of Legault’s signature pieces of legislation since becoming premier in 2018 — Bill 21 — bans many public servants, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols on the job.

