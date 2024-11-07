Menu

U.S. News

Trump names campaign head Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

By Zeke Miller, Michelle L. Price And Jill Colvin The Associated Press
Posted November 7, 2024 6:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Here is the ‘simple motto’ Trump says he will govern by'
Here is the ‘simple motto’ Trump says he will govern by
WATCH: Here is the ‘simple motto' Trump says he will govern by
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff.

Wiles is widely credited within and outside Trump’s inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign. She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the mic to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early Wednesday morning.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement.

“It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Wiles is a longtime Florida-based Republican strategist who ran Trump’s campaign in the state in 2016 and 2020.

Before that, she ran Rick Scott’s 2010 campaign for Florida governor and briefly served as the manager of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Click to play video: 'U.S. election 2024: Trump promises ‘golden age of America’ in speech to supporters'
U.S. election 2024: Trump promises ‘golden age of America’ in speech to supporters
© 2024 The Canadian Press

