Quebec ‘ready to use’ notwithstanding clause to force new doctors to work in public sector

Quebec Premier François Legault says his government is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to force doctors trained in Quebec to begin their careers in the province’s public system.

The premier says his government is looking at requiring medical graduates from Quebec universities to reimburse the government the cost of their education unless they practise in the province for an unspecified period.

His comments at a news conference in Quebec City on Wednesday elaborate on Health Minister Christian Dubé’s announcement that he will table legislation requiring family doctors and specialists to start their careers in Quebec’s public network.

Legault acknowledges that forcing doctors to pay up if they choose to leave the province may contravene the Charter of Rights and Freedoms but says it is necessary because the province is in serious need of doctors.

The notwithstanding clause is a provision in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that allows federal, provincial and territorial governments to pass laws that override certain Charter rights for up to five years.

The Quebec government says it costs between $435,000 and $790,000 to train a doctor, including during their residency, and that 400 of the 2,536 doctors who completed their studies between 2015 and 2017 left the province.