Canada

Quebec ‘ready to use’ notwithstanding clause to force new doctors to work in public sector

By Joe Bongiorno The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Province wants Quebec-trained doctors to start in public system'
Province wants Quebec-trained doctors to start in public system
Quebec’s health minister has announced he’s working on a new bill that would force new doctors to work in the public health care system. As Dan Spector reports, Christian Dubé wants to stop recent graduates from opting out of the understaffed public system to either go private or leave the province.
Quebec Premier François Legault says his government is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to force doctors trained in Quebec to begin their careers in the province’s public system.

The premier says his government is looking at requiring medical graduates from Quebec universities to reimburse the government the cost of their education unless they practise in the province for an unspecified period.

His comments at a news conference in Quebec City on Wednesday elaborate on Health Minister Christian Dubé’s announcement that he will table legislation requiring family doctors and specialists to start their careers in Quebec’s public network.

Legault acknowledges that forcing doctors to pay up if they choose to leave the province may contravene the Charter of Rights and Freedoms but says it is necessary because the province is in serious need of doctors.

The notwithstanding clause is a provision in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that allows federal, provincial and territorial governments to pass laws that override certain Charter rights for up to five years.

The Quebec government says it costs between $435,000 and $790,000 to train a doctor, including during their residency, and that 400 of the 2,536 doctors who completed their studies between 2015 and 2017 left the province.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

