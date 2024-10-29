Citing threats to safety, Quebec politician closes riding office indefinitely

Send this page to someone via email

A legislature member with the Coalition Avenir Québec government is closing her riding office north of Montreal indefinitely because she fears for her safety and the safety of her employees.

Sylvie D’Amours says that for years she and her team have been victims of threats and mischief, adding that most recently “projectiles” were fired through her riding office windows.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There has been a notable rise in vulgarity and other types of harassment against Quebec politicians in recent years, and D’Amours says she thinks the government’s plan to update flood zone maps may be tied to the violence against her team.

In a lengthy Facebook post Tuesday, the representative for Mirabel says communities like hers are working off outdated flood maps and that climate change has increased flooding risks across the province.

D’Amours says that a lot of misinformation is circulating online about the government’s plans, and she called on residents to be respectful and not to give in to panic.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecers are worried that their properties will be included in the new flood maps, making it more difficult to obtain insurance and leading to other financial headaches.