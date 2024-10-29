Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Citing threats to safety, Quebec politician closes riding office indefinitely

By Sidhartha Banerjee The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s Bill 57 to impose fines for threatening elected officials'
Quebec’s Bill 57 to impose fines for threatening elected officials
RELATED - More political efforts are being made to better protect elected officials from threats, insults and harassment. A new government bill has been tabled to increase safety for people in office and put a stop to excessive abuse by the public. It's a measure to ensure that debate and criticism is done in a non-threatening manners. Global's Tim Sargeant reports. – May 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A legislature member with the Coalition Avenir Québec government is closing her riding office north of Montreal indefinitely because she fears for her safety and the safety of her employees.

Sylvie D’Amours says that for years she and her team have been victims of threats and mischief, adding that most recently “projectiles” were fired through her riding office windows.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There has been a notable rise in vulgarity and other types of harassment against Quebec politicians in recent years, and D’Amours says she thinks the government’s plan to update flood zone maps may be tied to the violence against her team.

In a lengthy Facebook post Tuesday, the representative for Mirabel says communities like hers are working off outdated flood maps and that climate change has increased flooding risks across the province.

Trending Now

D’Amours says that a lot of misinformation is circulating online about the government’s plans, and she called on residents to be respectful and not to give in to panic.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecers are worried that their properties will be included in the new flood maps, making it more difficult to obtain insurance and leading to other financial headaches.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices