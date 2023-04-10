Man critically injured after industrial accident in Toronto’s northwest end

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has critical injuries after an industrial accident in Toronto’s northwest end Monday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews responded to a commercial property on Guided Court, in the area of Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West, and found one person without vital signs.

Firefighters performed CPR and the victim was transported to hospital.

Read more: Stabbing reported at Toronto mall sends 1 to hospital

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson confirmed to Global News they responded to the scene at 8:34 a.m.

A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

There is no word on the nature of the accident or injuries.