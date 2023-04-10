Menu

Canada

Man critically injured after industrial accident in Toronto’s northwest end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 1:18 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
A man has critical injuries after an industrial accident in Toronto’s northwest end Monday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews responded to a commercial property on Guided Court, in the area of Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West, and found one person without vital signs.

Firefighters performed CPR and the victim was transported to hospital.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson confirmed to Global News they responded to the scene at 8:34 a.m.

A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

There is no word on the nature of the accident or injuries.

