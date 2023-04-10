Police in Brockville, Ont. warn of high-risk offender being released

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brockville, Ont., are issuing a public safety notice in regard to the release of a high-risk offender to the community.

Police say between 1998 and 2013, 59-year-old Eugene Soucy was convicted of:

prostitution of a person under 18 (three counts)

overcoming resistance by administering drugs

sexual interference with a person under 16

fraud under $5,000 (18 counts)

theft under $5,000

fraud over $5,000 (two counts)

sexual assault (two counts)

failure to comply (two counts)

causing a person to use a forged document (two counts)

false pretenses under $5,000 (eight counts)

personation with intent to gain an advantage

theft over $5,000

He has completed his sentence and is living in the city of Brockville.

Soucy is described as five feet nine inches tall and 159 pounds.

As part of the terms of his release, Soucy cannot attend a public park or swimming area where those under the age of 16 are present or are expected to be present.

He’s also prohibited from attending a daycare centre, school grounds, a playground or a community centre.

As well, Soucy must not seek and obtain employment or continue any employment, whether or not the work is paid, or be a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years.

The Brockville Police Service believes Soucy poses a high risk to re-offend or breach his terms of release.

Police say the victims involved in prior incidents have been notified of his release.