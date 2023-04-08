Kingston Police make arrest, charge suspect in connection with shooting near Collins Bay

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made by the Kingston Police in relation to the March 24th shooting near Collins Bay Institution.

Police announced that they arrested Jabril Mohamed, a 22-year old from Toronto.

Mohamed is facing a dozen charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of pointing a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm without a licence.

According to Kingston Police, the suspect was arrested with help from the Toronto police in Etobicoke without incident.

He has since been transported to Kingston where he remains in custody.