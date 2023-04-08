Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Kingston Police make arrest, charge suspect in connection with shooting near Collins Bay

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 10:02 am
Kingston Police have made an arrest in relation to the March 24th shooting.
Kingston Police have made an arrest in relation to the March 24th shooting.
An arrest has been made by the Kingston Police in relation to the March 24th shooting near Collins Bay Institution.

Police announced that they arrested Jabril Mohamed, a 22-year old from Toronto.

Mohamed is facing a dozen charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of pointing a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm without a licence.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police continue probe into ‘targeted’ shooting near Collins Bay Penn

According to Kingston Police, the suspect was arrested with help from the Toronto police in Etobicoke without incident.

He has since been transported to Kingston where he remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. police investigating shooting near Collins Bay penitentiary'
Kingston, Ont. police investigating shooting near Collins Bay penitentiary
OntarioPoliceShootingKingstonArrestAttempted MurderCollins Bay
