Bystander thwarts Mississauga gas station carjacking, police say

Police say an attempted carjacking in Mississauga failed on Sunday morning thanks to the actions of a bystander.

Peel Regional Police said a carjacking was attempted in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Mississauga Road just before 9 a.m.

The suspect had a weapon and tried to steal a vehicle at a gas station, according to police.

They were thwarted by a bystander who held the suspect until police arrived, a tweet from Peel police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 9, 2023