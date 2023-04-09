Bystander thwarts Mississauga gas station carjacking, police say

Police say an attempted carjacking in Mississauga failed on Sunday morning thanks to the actions of a bystander.
Peel Regional Police said a carjacking was attempted in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Mississauga Road just before 9 a.m.
The suspect had a weapon and tried to steal a vehicle at a gas station, according to police.
3 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding in connection with Ferrari carjackings in Toronto: police
They were thwarted by a bystander who held the suspect until police arrived, a tweet from Peel police said.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
