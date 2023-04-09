Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bystander thwarts Mississauga gas station carjacking, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 3:30 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say an attempted carjacking in Mississauga failed on Sunday morning thanks to the actions of a bystander.

Peel Regional Police said a carjacking was attempted in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Mississauga Road just before 9 a.m.

The suspect had a weapon and tried to steal a vehicle at a gas station, according to police.

Read more: 3 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding in connection with Ferrari carjackings in Toronto: police

They were thwarted by a bystander who held the suspect until police arrived, a tweet from Peel police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaCarjackingPRPSteeles AvenueMississauga Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers