Crime

18-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder in Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 5:00 pm
Police on scene following a shooting in Scarborough on Dec. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a shooting in Scarborough on Dec. 16, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News
Police have arrested an 18-year-old girl and charged her with first-degree murder in relation to a shooting that took place in Toronto during the month of December.

Toronto police said on Dec. 16, at around 4:45 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at an apartment in the Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road area.

The shooting reportedly took place inside.

A man was rushed to hospital from the scene, but died three days later, according to police. The victim was named as 20-year-old Jai Parker-Ford from Toronto.

Trending Now

On Saturday, Toronto police announced they had charged an 18-year-old girl with his murder. The first-degree murder charge faced by Brianna Warner has not been proven in court.

