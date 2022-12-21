Police identify victim fatally shot in Toronto apartment building

Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Dec. 16, at around 4:45 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at an apartment in the Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road area.
Officers said a man had been shot inside the building.
Read more: ‘Something has to be done’ about guns coming across the border, York police chief says
Police said officers and medics provided life-saving measures, and the man was taken to hospital.
-
Major winter storm expected for Ontario ahead of Christmas, will impact travel plans
-
8 teen girls charged in ‘swarming’ murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police
According to police, the man was pronounced deceased in hospital on Monday.
Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Jai Parker-Ford from Toronto.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Comments