Crime

Police identify victim fatally shot in Toronto apartment building

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 1:53 pm
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 16, at around 4:45 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at an apartment in the Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road area.

Officers said a man had been shot inside the building.

Read more: ‘Something has to be done’ about guns coming across the border, York police chief says

Police said officers and medics provided life-saving measures, and the man was taken to hospital.

According to police, the man was pronounced deceased in hospital on Monday.

Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Jai Parker-Ford from Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceShootingHomicideToronto shootingTPSFatal ShootingHomicide InvestigationShooting Victim
