Victoria bar patrol program gets funding to resume operations after much debate

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of confusion, late-night Victoria police patrols will return to the downtown core.

Last month, Victoria city council voted to cut the task force as part of the city’s 2023 budget.

On Thursday, the council agreed to reinstate the patrol program, with a catch —- the city will only fund the task force for this year, and the department will have to find funding of its own for next year.

Read more: Confusion over funding cut leaves Victoria late night police patrols in limbo

The motion will allocate an additional $500,000 on top of the 2023 budget and will increase property tax to around 6.3 per cent.

Around $220,000 will restore the late-night patrol program, with $35,200 going to a two-month project that will see additional police officers walking the streets of downtown. The rest of the funds will go towards revitalization projects for downtown Victoria.

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Victoria telephone theft operation tells thieves what to steal

The decision to cut the program was met with fierce criticism, with Victoria police chief Del Manak leading the way.

He previously said the program allows officers to be proactive and curb violence and gang activity before it begins.

“It’s important that the police are there proactively, that we are engaging with the bar staff who are put in a very difficult position when they see people coming in in large groups, basically pushing their way into the night clubs,” Manak said in late March.

“It is really irresponsible to have them be the face of trying to eject them.”

Global News has reached out to the Victoria police department for comment.