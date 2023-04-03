Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More than $100K in stolen property, cash and drugs seized in Victoria home busts

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 4:04 pm
Victoria police recovered more than $100,000-worth of stolen property, cash and illicit drugs in a Feb. 23, 2023 search of two local homes. View image in full screen
Victoria police recovered more than $100,000-worth of stolen property, cash and illicit drugs in a Feb. 23, 2023 search of two local homes. Handout/Victoria Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Victoria police have recovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen property, cash and illicit drugs after searching two local homes in February.

While investigating drug trafficking in the region, officers uncovered a “sophisticated retail theft operation” targeting downtown retailers and other businesses, police said in a Monday news release.

They carried out search warrants in the 700-block of Courtney Street and the 600-block of Speed Street on Feb. 23, seizing $94,000 in retail merchandise, $19,000 in cash and 2.5 kilograms of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl. Stolen goods included clothing, wallets, sunglasses, electronics, and more.

Read more: 217 people arrested, including 47 repeat offenders, in 3-week Vancouver anti-shoplifting blitz

According to police, the suspects in the operation would use a centralized phone number to sell the stolen goods to buyers in exchange for drugs. A “dispatcher” would appraise the items over the phone, “usually at a fraction of their original retail value,” and offer a corresponding amount of drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Individuals involved in the operation would often make requests or provide lists of desired items to property crime offenders,” the Victoria Police Department wrote.

Click to play video: 'Public safety focus of debate at B.C. legislature'
Public safety focus of debate at B.C. legislature

The Victoria Police Department said it began its targeted retail theft projects late last year in response to business owners’ concerns about safety and “brazen” shoplifting.

Trending Now

Officers have previously recovered more than $15,000 in stolen merchandise as part of the initiative and arrested 18 people, some of whom were already on court-ordered conditions relating to previous shoplifting charges, or had outstanding warrants for theft.

Read more: Man arrested after bringing realistic replica handgun into Victoria nightclub: police

A recent three-week anti-shoplifting blitz by the Vancouver Police Department resulted in 215 arrests and 217 charges related to 200 incidents across the city. Last week, the VPD said 47 of those arrested were repeat offenders, and just under $80,000 of stolen merchandise was recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-four weapons were also seized, 18 of which were knives.

In its release, Victoria police encouraged local retail outlets to continue reporting theft by calling 250-995-7654, extension 1.

More on Crime
Organized CrimeVictoria policeVictoria crimestolen merchandise VictoriaVictoria drug bustVictoria organized crimeVictoria retail theftVictoria retail theft operationVictoria shoplifting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers