Sex offender at ‘elevated risk of re-offending’ to reside in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police have issued a public safety advisory warning that a sex offender who has an “elevated risk of re-offending” will be living in Mississauga after he was released from custody.

Police said they decided to issue the advisory Thursday after “careful review of public safety issues” and receiving information from The Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Police said 30-year-old Joseph Faulkner will be living in the Confederation Parkway and Dundas Street West area of Mississauga after his statutory release from custody last Sunday.

“Mr. Faulkner’s convictions relate to sexual offending and breaching related conditions,” the release said.

“He is bound by two probation orders, with end dates of Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and Sunday, April 16, 2025.”

Police said Faulkner will be subject to “numerous conditions” including not being in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult approved by his parole supervisor.

“Information received by Peel Regional Police indicates that Faulkner is at an elevated risk of re-offending,” the advisory said. “Peel Regional Police will be working to monitor his activities within the community.”

Police said they released the information to the public “as a precautionary measure.”

“Members of the public are reminded that although Joseph Faulkner presents a safety risk to the public, he remains a Canadian citizen, and his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. As such, Peel Regional Police will act to protect these rights if they are infringed,” the release noted.

Officers encouraged members of the public to “use caution” around Faulkner and said parents should be mindful of their children’s activities and who they associate with.