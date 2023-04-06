Edmonton man charged after death threat made towards 2 women on LRT

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for hate to be considered a factor in the criminal case of a man accused of threatening to kill two women on the LRT this week in central Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service has charged a man with one count of uttering threats in connection with what it said was a racist incident Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 8 a.m. to an uttering threats complaint at the Government Centre LRT station near 110 Street and 98 Avenue.

It was reported to police that a man, unprovoked, had approached two women who were passengers on an LRT train and asked them if they were Japanese or Asian.

“It is alleged the male then began screaming at the two women threatening to kill them, before exiting the train at Corona Station,” Edmonton police said on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was found by police with the help of Edmonton Transit Service security at the downtown LRT station and arrested.

Jacob Henderson, 23, of Edmonton, was charged with one count of uttering threats.

EPS said investigators, in consultation with the EPS hate crimes and violent extremism unit (HCVEU), are recommending that Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada be applied in this case, allowing the courts to consider increased sentencing when there is evidence the offence was motivated by hatred.

2:27 Hate crimes continued to spike during pandemic

The Criminal Code of Canada doesn’t actually contain the words “hate crime” anywhere, however, judges can account for hate-related motivation when deciding a sentence.

Story continues below advertisement

As laid out in the Code’s Section 718.2, a sentence can be increased by a judge if there is proven hate intent.

The Code also includes related terms, specifically in these sections that relate to hate speech: Section 318, Section 319 (1) and Section 319 (2). These areas outline the offence of “advocating genocide” against a group, the “public incitement of hatred,” and the “wilful promotion of hatred.”

That’s why police in Canada don’t generally use the term “hate crime,” but rather stick to phrases such as “hate-motivated” or “bias-motivated” crime.

Edmonton police said crime is getting worse on transit, both in Edmonton and across Canada.

2:08 More safety funding for police to patrol downtown, transit centres in Edmonton

News of Wednesday’s incident comes as the City of Edmonton is launching an awareness campaign encouraging transit riders to stand up when they see harassment on ETS vehicles and at stops and stations.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton transit riders encouraged to stand up to harassment in campaign some call poorly timed

One Strong Voice is a campaign aimed at educating bystanders on six actions they can take to intervene when they see harassment, according to the city.

— with files from Maham Abedi, Global News and Stephanie Swensrude, 630CHED