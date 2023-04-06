Menu

Crime

Conservation officers investigate garbage dumped on Crown land in Havelock area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 11:57 am
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating after garbage was found dumped on Crown land in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating after garbage was found dumped on Crown land in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
Provincial conservation officials are investigating after garbage was found dumped on Crown land east of Peterborough, Ont., earlier this week

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, conservation officers on patrol in the township on April 2 located garbage that had been dumped in a parking area at the end of Burnt Dam Road near the Round Lake dam, an area about 10 kilometres northeast of the village of Havelock.

Read more: Peterborough County supports proposed amendments for floating accommodations in Ontario

The ministry is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify anyone who is responsible.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can contact conservation officer Mike Duncan at 705-875-8054 or call the ministry’s tips line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

