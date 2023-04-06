Menu

Crime

Police quickly catch teen after robbery at pharmacy in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 11:26 am
Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was taken into custody on Wednesday following a robbery at a pharmacy in Kitchener.

Police say the robbery occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a pharmacy on Highland Road West.

Police say a teen entered into the business and flashed a knife at store staff before he grabbed a bunch of merchandise from the store and left.

Officers arrived quickly and soon spotted the suspect fleeing the scene. They quickly tracked him down and placed him under arrest, recovering the merchandise and a pair of knives in the process.

Police say the teen is facing a number of charges including robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and breach of release order.

