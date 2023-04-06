Menu

Health

President’s Choice salad kit recalled due to undeclared ingredients

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 6:54 am
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for President’s Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit because the product contains multiple ingredients not declared on the label.

The agency says the kit contains mustard, egg and milk that are not listed in the product’s ingredient list.

Read more: Cosori recalling millions of air fryers for fire risk, injuries reported in Canada

The salad kits were sold in 347 gram packages, with a best before date of April 9, 2023.

Trending Now

The kits were distributed throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the kits out or return the product to where it was purchased.

