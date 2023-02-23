Cosori recalling millions of air fryers for fire risk, injuries reported in Canada

Cosori is recalling more than 2.2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada announced the joint recall Thursday.
The agencies said all consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately, even if they haven’t had any issues.
The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front. (Full list of affected products below.)
In Canada, air fryers were sold between March 2019 and December 2022. They cost between $95 and $175.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said they were sold in Best Buy and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, Staples and other retailers.
The company reported that 252,828 units of the affected product were sold in Canada, over two million were sold in the United States and 21,490 were sold in Mexico.
Health Canada said the wire connectors in the air fryers can overheat, posing a potential burn and fire hazard.
As of this month, the company has received 205 reports globally including 56 reports in Canada of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.
There have been 23 reports of minor property damage globally and 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries, including four reports in Canada.
Those who own one of the units should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product.
Consumers must provide their contact information and a photo of their recalled unit. Receipts aren’t needed to receive a replacement unit, Health Canada said.
This recall involves Cosori air fryers with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.
The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit. The model number is printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the accompanying user manual.
The units were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors.
The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, which is based in Shenzen, China.
— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News
