Consumer

Insignia air fryers, ovens recalled in Canada due to potential burn, fire hazard

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 4:53 pm
Photo of the Insignia air fryer from Best Buy. Some Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens are being recalled after the government of Canada announced Thursday that the products can overheat, posing a potential burn and fire hazard.
Photo of the Insignia air fryer from Best Buy. Some Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens are being recalled after the government of Canada announced Thursday that the products can overheat, posing a potential burn and fire hazard. Best Buy Canada

Some Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens are being recalled after the Government of Canada announced Thursday that the products can overheat, posing a potential burn and fire hazard.

This recall involves the Insignia™ Digital Air Fryers, Insignia™ Analog Air Fryers and Insignia™ Digital Air Fryer Oven.

The affected products were sold between November 2018 and April 2022.

According to the government website, as of March 25th, the company has identified 36 reports of incidents including one report of minor injury in Canada caused by the now-recalled products.

In the United States, the company has identified 68 reports of incidents including one report of minor injury.

The recalled products were sold by Best Buy and online through eBay.ca and Amazon.ca., according to the government.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens, check to see if their model is included in the recall and return the product through the return process of the original place of purchase,” the government website said.

Only certain model numbers are affected by this recall, which includes the 3.4qt Analog Air Fryer in Black (NS-AF32MBK9-C) and the 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven in Black (NS- AFO6DSS1-C).

All of the recalled products are listed here.

The company reported that approximately 138,570 units of the affected product were sold in Canada, and approximately 634,522 were sold in the United States.

