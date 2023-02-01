Menu

Consumer

More than 120K Helly Hansen sweaters, hoodies recalled in Canada. Here’s why

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian Tire purchases Helly Hansen for $985M'
Canadian Tire purchases Helly Hansen for $985M
WATCH: Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Helly Hansen, a maker of sportswear and workwear based in Norway, for $985 million – May 10, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled due to potential flammability hazards, Health Canada said on Wednesday.

“The affected products, which incorporate brushed cotton fabrics that have undergone a specific treatment, either do not or may not comply with the Textile Flammability Regulations,” the agency said.

A total of 128,680 units of the affected products, manufactured in Sri Lanka and Turkey, were sold in Canada between August 2019 to 2022.

Some of the recalled products include Manchester Graphic Hoodie, Kensington Zip Hoodie, Kensington Sweatshirt, Kensington Zip Sweatshirt, and the HHWW Graphic Sweatshirt, among others.

The full list of affected products is available online.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact the company for a product replacement credit.

For additional details, consumers can contact Helly Hansen by telephone toll-free at 1-888-889-9096 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST Monday through Friday. They can also reach Helly Hansen by email at highpri.support.na@hellyhansen.com or visit the company website.

As of Jan. 9, the company said it has received no reports of incidents or injuries related to the affected products in Canada or in any other jurisdiction.

