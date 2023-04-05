Kingston, Ont., woman mistakenly donates cat’s ashes

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., woman preparing for a cross-country move hit a bit of a snag as she was all set to begin her journey.

She’d accidentally donated her dead cat’s ashes to Value Village.

“I’m going to make this quick as I am waiting in the KFC lineup. Someone in Kingston, Ont., is going to perhaps find a small urn that says ‘Dad’ on it. I accidentally donated my deceased cat,” said Ainsley Kee in a video posted to TikTok.

The video has already garnered 20,000 views on the social media app. Kee said when she realized she accidentally donated her cat’s ashes to the Kingston Value Village on Thursday, she took to social media to share her mistake.

“I just burst out laughing. I was just embarrassed and I felt really badly,” she said.

The 37-year-old who had worked on a farm north of Kingston for the last 10 years recently got a new job across the country and was in a rush to get rid of most of her belongings when she stopped at the thrift store before hitting the 401 on Thursday.

“When I was in the donation lineup, the car behind me got into a little bit of a fender bender and there was a bit of a chaos commotion thing happening,” said Kee.

That’s why she says she forgot to take the urn out of the bin it was in with other belongings.

To add to the confusion, her cat’s name was “Dad.”

“He always looked like he was kind of not super enthused with whatever you were doing, so we just, all my roommates and I just started calling him Dad,” she added.

Global News reached out to the Value Village on Bath Road for an interview but did not hear back before deadline.

However, the store manager confirmed over the phone that they were aware of the accidental donation but that the urn was not currently on the shelves to their knowledge.

“Someone is going to find that and be mortified or laugh along with me,” said Kee.

Now living out west, Kee says if “Dad” is found she is not able to take the urn back.

However, she said she hopes his new owner will treat him with love:

“He loved being in the garden … if you want, or you can keep him on a shelf where he can begrudgingly watch,” she said.