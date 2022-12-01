Kingston, Ont. humane society campaign aims to get senior cats adopted

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Humane Society has been providing shelter and finding homes for pets in the Limestone City since 1884.

This year the non-profit animal shelter has been dealing large volumes of animals, particularly cats, ending up in their care.

“Right now we have 315 animals in care. Our capacity is 144 animals,” said Gord Hunter, the Kingston Humane Society’s executive director.

Hunter attributes the volume of animals ending up in their care to the pandemic and the lockdowns that came with it.

“When people started returning to work and returning to quote-unquote normal life, we saw a huge upsurge in animals being surrendered to us,” said Hunter.

The Humane Society has recently launched their Homes for the Holidays campaign focused finding new owners for older cats.

The key plank of the campaign is a reduction in adoption fees.

Animal Programs Manager Ashley Denton is optimistic the program will help get some of the cats to a family that will love them.

“It’s a great program. I feel like people don’t realize getting an animal brings the family together,” said Denton.

Hunter says while they want to get as many animals adopted as possible, he still doesn’t advise getting a pet as a present.

“Animals are not presents, animals are a 10-, 15-, or 20-year commitment,” said Hunter.

The campaign runs through December, allowing eligible people to give one of the over 90 cats at the humane society a home for the holidays.