2 hate motivated incidents in as many days in Kitchener under investigation

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating two hate-motivated incidents which occurred in Kitchener earlier this week.

In the first incident, police say a teen was walking near Fischer-Hallman Road and Forest Hill Drive on Monday at around 1 p.m. when he was assaulted by a group of teens.

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries as a result of the attack, which police are treating as racially motivated.

A day later, at around 4:45 p.m., a second incident occurred on a Grand River Transit bus near Seagram Drive and University Avenue West.

Police say a passenger on the bus flashed an edged weapon at other passengers while yelling racial slurs at them.

They are asking anyone with information about either incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.