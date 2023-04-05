Menu

Crime

2 hate motivated incidents in as many days in Kitchener under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 2:01 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating two hate-motivated incidents which occurred in Kitchener earlier this week.

In the first incident, police say a teen was walking near Fischer-Hallman Road and Forest Hill Drive on Monday at around 1 p.m. when he was assaulted by a group of teens.

Read more: Knife pulled, racial slur thrown at kids playing basketball in Kitchener

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries as a result of the attack, which police are treating as racially motivated.

A day later, at around 4:45 p.m., a second incident occurred on a Grand River Transit bus near Seagram Drive and University Avenue West.

Read more: Kitchener man charged in connection with racist attack outside mall: police

Police say a passenger on the bus flashed an edged weapon at other passengers while yelling racial slurs at them.

Trending Now

They are asking anyone with information about either incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooKitchener CrimeGrand River TransitGRTracial slursHate-Motivated CrimeKitchener racismWaterloo Racism
