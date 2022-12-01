Kitchener man charged in connection with racist attack outside mall: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a racist attack that occurred in Kitchener back in October.
According to police, two men were leaving a shop at Fairview Park mall on Oct. 5 when they were approached by a stranger.
The man quickly become aggressive with the two men leaving the store and started to yell racist remarks at them, according to police.
Police say he then proceeded to headbutt one of the victims while also threatening the second.
Police arrested a 49-year-old man from Kitchener on Wednesday and charged him with assault.
