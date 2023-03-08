Menu

Crime

Knife pulled, racial slur thrown at kids playing basketball in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 1:32 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
Waterloo Regional Police say some youths pulled a knife on a group of kids during a racial incident at a basketball court outside of a school in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

According to a release, the kids were playing basketball at a school near Park and Victoria streets when they were approached by a group of older teens.

Read more: Waterloo police bring in canine unit to find drunk driver who fled crash scene

One of the teens yelled a racial slur at the kids before they pulled out a knife, according to police.

They say the three victims took off on foot. There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Read more: Driver stabbed during rush hour road rage incident in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about it to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Ask a Lawyer: Youth and crime'
Ask a Lawyer: Youth and crime
