Knife pulled, racial slur thrown at kids playing basketball in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say some youths pulled a knife on a group of kids during a racial incident at a basketball court outside of a school in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

According to a release, the kids were playing basketball at a school near Park and Victoria streets when they were approached by a group of older teens.

One of the teens yelled a racial slur at the kids before they pulled out a knife, according to police.

They say the three victims took off on foot. There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about it to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.