Canada

Halifax eatery celebrates 40th year with 1983 prices. That means 99¢ burgers

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 5'
Global News Morning Halifax: April 5
WATCH: The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
For 40 years, Rudy’s Catering in downtown Halifax has served customers of all stripes — and now, the owner is looking forward to what the next 40 years will bring.

Rudy Rizkallah, the eatery’s namesake, opened Rudy’s back in 1983. Before then, he had been working in the convenience store and video arcade business and said he needed a change.

“From ’76 to ’83 I was working seven days a week, 14-hour days,” he said. “So that’s how it started.”

Read more: Halifax’s Bud the Spud gets flood of love after going up for sale

The best part of his job, said Rizkallah, is the people he’s met.

“All kinds of different people — from office people to construction people, tourists, politicians, all the premiers since (John) Buchanan,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Rudy’s had its 40th-anniversary party Wednesday, and to mark the occasion, the store offered a “throwback menu,” with items priced like they were back in 1983.

For Wednesday only, customers were able to grab a cup of coffee for 50 cents, a cheeseburger for $1.49, and a hamburger for a jaw-dropping 99 cents.

Rizkallah said when he first opened the restaurant back in 1983, the burgers were originally $1.49 but he put them on a 99-cent special.

“I can’t remember how many burgers I sold,” he recalled. “When I went to sleep that night, I had nightmares. All the burgers were coming at me like flying saucers.”

Rudy’s Catering celebrated its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Rudy’s Catering celebrated its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. Alicia Draus/Global News

Despite the burger-induced fever dreams, Rizkallah has no plans of slowing down.

Story continues below advertisement

While he doesn’t know what the future will bring, he said his son Rene will continue the restaurant’s legacy.

“It’s up to him now, but I’ll be helping him. I’m not planning on retiring, so I’ll be working with him, just guiding him through,” Rizkallah said.

Rudy Rizkallah with his son, Rene. View image in full screen
Rudy Rizkallah with his son, Rene. Alicia Draus/Global News

He looks forward to serving the people of Halifax for years to come.

“Nova Scotians are really good people,” he said. “We enjoy the customers coming back saying, ‘We had a great meal,’ and that’s what makes it interesting working here.”

— with files from Alicia Draus

