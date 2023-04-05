Ganaraska, Crowe Valley conservation authorities issue flood advisories

Send this page to someone via email

Two more central Ontario conservation authorities have issued flood-related advisories as a large rainstorm hits the region on Wednesday.

The Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority issued a watershed conditions statement late Tuesday saying with the combination of milder temperatures and rainfall between 25 and 35 millimetres Wednesday, the remaining snowpack in the region will send additional runoff much more quickly into local waterbodies.

The conservation authority says while no flooding is anticipated, all streams within the Ganaraska region will experience some rise in water levels and flows, in particular around culverts and bridges.

The authority’s jurisdiction includes from Wilmot Creek in Clarington to east of Cobourg from the south shore of Rice Lake down to Lake Ontario, encompassing seven municipalities in whole or in part: Cobourg, the City of Kawartha Lakes, the Municipality of Port Hope, Clarington and the townships of Cavan Monaghan, Hamilton and Alnwick/Haldimand.

“Any remaining ice cover should be considered weak and extremely hazardous,” the authority stated.

The watershed conditions statement will remain in effect through to April 6. Anyone with questions or who wishes to report flooding incidents is asked to call the GRCA at 905-885-8173.

Crowe Valley Conservation Authority

The Crowe Valley Conservation Authority late Tuesday issued a flood outlook statement for the entire watershed, “especially” on Beaver Creek and its tributaries. The statement will remain in effect until at least Thursday.

The region is expected to have rainfall amounts of 35 to 45 mm on Wednesday. The authority says the rainfall and continued snowmelt throughout its jurisdiction will add to the “potential for flooding risks.”

The jurisdiction includes portions of the municipalities of Trent Hills, Marmora and Lake, and the townships of Stirling-Rawdon, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, North Kawartha, Wollaston, Limerick, Tudor and Cashel, Faraday and Highlands East.

“Once again, municipalities, emergency services and individuals in flood prone areas should be prepared to take the necessary steps to initiate steps to fight potential flooding,” the authority stated. “The Crowe River, Beaver Creek and North River continue to rise along with all of the monitored lakes in the watershed.”

Area residents with flooding concerns or questions can contact conservation authority general manager Tim Pidduck or water resources supervisor Neil McConkey at 613-472-3137.

Both conservation authorities are advising residents to be aware of rising water levels and to avoid structures such as culverts, dams and bridges with fast-flowing water going through or underneath them.