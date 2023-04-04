Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest 2 women in stolen vehicle, seize other stolen items and knife

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 5:57 pm
On Monday at 8:50 p.m., police say RCMP in Portage La Prairie were alerted about a vehicle stolen from a parking lot of a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West. View image in full screen
On Monday at 8:50 p.m., police say RCMP in Portage La Prairie were alerted about a vehicle stolen from a parking lot of a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Manitoba RCMP have arrested two women who they say were driving in a stolen vehicle. They also recovered other stolen items and a knife after the arrest.

On Monday at 8:50 p.m., police say RCMP in Portage La Prairie were alerted about a vehicle stolen from a parking lot of a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West.

Police say the licence plate was shared with surrounding detachments and patrols were made.

Read more: Winnipeg woman charged with kidnapping after car stolen with kids inside, police say

RCMP in Brandon found the vehicle speeding on Highway 1. An officer initiated a traffic stop and police say two women were arrested without incident.

Police say officers recovered other stolen items, including a wallet and a phone as well as a knife.

A 24-year-old woman from Brandon and a 26-year-old woman were arrested.

Police say the 24-year-old had two outstanding warrants of arrest and the 26-year-old was released from custody with an upcoming court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

