Manitoba RCMP arrest 2 women in stolen vehicle, seize other stolen items and knife

Manitoba RCMP have arrested two women who they say were driving in a stolen vehicle. They also recovered other stolen items and a knife after the arrest.

On Monday at 8:50 p.m., police say RCMP in Portage La Prairie were alerted about a vehicle stolen from a parking lot of a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West.

Police say the licence plate was shared with surrounding detachments and patrols were made.

RCMP in Brandon found the vehicle speeding on Highway 1. An officer initiated a traffic stop and police say two women were arrested without incident.

Police say officers recovered other stolen items, including a wallet and a phone as well as a knife.

A 24-year-old woman from Brandon and a 26-year-old woman were arrested.

Police say the 24-year-old had two outstanding warrants of arrest and the 26-year-old was released from custody with an upcoming court date.

The investigation is ongoing.