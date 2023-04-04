Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New calls to fight antisemitic attacks on Jewish community in Montreal

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 5:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls to protect Montreal’s Jewish community following Synagogue defacing'
Calls to protect Montreal’s Jewish community following Synagogue defacing
WATCH: There are renewed calls to better protect the Jewish community against racism and increase awareness surrounding the history of the Holocaust. The demands are being made following antisemitic attacks last week against one of the oldest Synagogues in Montreal. As Global's Tim Sargeant reports, the Jewish community has the support of many other religious and ethnic minority groups.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A coalition of religious and ethnic groups is coming together to rally around Montreal’s Jewish community, providing unwavering support following an attack on Quebec’s oldest known synagogue — the Bagg Street Synagogue in the Plateau district.

“There is community of communities that will stand up in support of the Jewish community, in support of any other minority community that has always been the target of hate,” Fo Niemi, the executive director of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, said at a press conference in front of the synagogue.

The Jewish house of worship was defaced with swastikas spray-painted across the entrance of the building on the night of March 27 — reportedly the first time the synagogue was the physical target of antisemitic hate in its 124-year history.

“We’ve got to do something,” Marvin Rotrand, the national director of B’nai Brith, said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘An expression of sleazeballness’ — Montreal synagogue hit with antisemitic graffiti

Rotrand says more resources need to be provided to Montreal’s police hate crime unit as well as additional funding for organizations that fight hate.

Foremost, Rotrand says Montreal needs to do more to promote and protect the Jewish community and he’s calling on Quebec’s education minister to require education on the Holocaust to begin in schools as of Grade 6.

Trending Now

“You may go through school and never get a single day’s worth of education on the Holocaust,” he said.

One of the board members of the Bagg Street Synagogue says a new security system will be installed and an upcoming service will address last week’s attack to help the congregation come away with a greater sense of community.

“They will feel better and stronger about themselves,” Sam Sheraton told Global News.

The goal is to gain strength through faith to help members fight acts of hate.

More on Canada
Hate CrimesynagogueAntisemitismJewish CommunityAntisemiticswastikascongregationhouse of worship
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers