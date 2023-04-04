Menu

Share

Crime

Woman charged after box-cutter attacks at party on Garden Hill First Nation: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 8:15 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Manitoba RCMP say three people have been left with “life-altering injuries” after being attacked with a box cutter at a home on Garden Hill First Nation.

Investigators met up with the victims who were being treated for slash wounds at the community’s nursing station around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Man, woman charged in Garden Hill First Nation assault: Manitoba RCMP

Police say the trouble started when a woman who had been asked to leave a house party returned with a box cutter.

They say the suspect slashed two women, aged 24 and 26, as well as a 39-year-old man.

“All three have life-altering injuries,” police said in a media release Tuesday.

The suspect, a 37-year-old woman, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: Man arrested in Garden Hill First Nation stabbing death, Manitoba RCMP say

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court in May.

Garden Hill First Nation is roughly 475 km northeast of Winnipeg.

ManitobaAssaultManitoba RCMPGarden Hill First NationslashingIsland Lake RCMPBox Cutters
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

