Woman charged after box-cutter attacks at party on Garden Hill First Nation: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say three people have been left with “life-altering injuries” after being attacked with a box cutter at a home on Garden Hill First Nation.
Investigators met up with the victims who were being treated for slash wounds at the community’s nursing station around 12:40 a.m. Monday.
Police say the trouble started when a woman who had been asked to leave a house party returned with a box cutter.
They say the suspect slashed two women, aged 24 and 26, as well as a 39-year-old man.
“All three have life-altering injuries,” police said in a media release Tuesday.
The suspect, a 37-year-old woman, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court in May.
Garden Hill First Nation is roughly 475 km northeast of Winnipeg.
