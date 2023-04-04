2 people charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation in Oakville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Oakville, Ont., police say.

Halton Regional Police said in March, officers launched an investigation into alleged drug transactions which were occurring in the Churchill Avenue and North Service Road East area.

Officers said on March 30, a search warrant was executed at a home on Churchill Avenue.

Police said approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, digital scales, packaging, cash, debt lists, two home-made conductive energy weapons, a switchblade and a can of pepper spray were seized.

Officers said 66-year-old Henderson Bowen was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking methamphetamine.

Officers said 46-year-old Jennifer Patrick from Oakville was also arrested.

Patrick has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts each of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to police, both accused were released on undertakings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.