Crime

Man arrested after stolen vehicle found in Oakville

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 12:24 pm
Drugs and money seized in stolen vehicle investigaton View image in full screen
Halton police seized a quantity of drugs and money after a stolen vehicle investigation in Oakville. Halton Police
Halton police arrested a man who they say was in possession of a stolen vehicle in Oakville.

Officers say they found a 2018 Audi S5 on Monday night that had been reported stolen and re-vinned, then waited until someone returned to the vehicle.

Read more: 6.5-year sentence for man who drove impaired by cannabis, killing Oakville mother

At 8, p.m., Halton Police arrested 30-year-old Jerome Swaby of Brantford. They searched the vehicle and say they found drugs and guns inside the car.

Trending Now

Swaby is now facing a raft of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, careless use of a firearm and possession of cannabis, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone for trafficking.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

