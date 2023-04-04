Man arrested after stolen vehicle found in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police arrested a man who they say was in possession of a stolen vehicle in Oakville.

Officers say they found a 2018 Audi S5 on Monday night that had been reported stolen and re-vinned, then waited until someone returned to the vehicle.

At 8, p.m., Halton Police arrested 30-year-old Jerome Swaby of Brantford. They searched the vehicle and say they found drugs and guns inside the car.

Swaby is now facing a raft of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, careless use of a firearm and possession of cannabis, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone for trafficking.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.