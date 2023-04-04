Menu





Canada

3 counts of first-degree murder for man charged with killing Quebec pedestrians

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Amqui, Que., truck crash: Community comes together to mourn victims'
Amqui, Que., truck crash: Community comes together to mourn victims
After a driver allegedly drove his pickup truck into 11 people, killing two and injuring 9, the community of Amqui, Que. is finding strength in each other. Residents of the small town came together and lit candles at a vigil held at the local church after meeting with Premier François Legault earlier in the day. Global's Suzanne Lapointe reports. – Mar 17, 2023
A Quebec man is now facing three counts of first-degree murder after a pickup truck rammed into pedestrians last month, in what provincial police have described as an intentional act.

Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident in Amqui, Que., located about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. The latest charges were filed Tuesday.

The 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly plowing into groups of pedestrians with a pickup truck on a busy street the small eastern Quebec town. The truck struck at least 11 people, ranging in age from less than a year old to 77.

Read more: How residents in Amqui, Que. are ‘rallying’ in wake of fatal crash

The crash killed three men: Gérald Charest, 65; Jean Lafrenière, 73; and Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41. The latter died of his injuries about a week later, according to police.

The deadly incident sent shockwaves through the small town and the province, prompting Quebec Premier François Legault and other political leaders to gather at the crash site in the days that followed.

Gagnon is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'People of Amqui, Quebec in mourning after deadly truck attack'
People of Amqui, Quebec in mourning after deadly truck attack
AmquiSteeve GagnonSteeve Gagnon ChargesAmqui crash chargesAmqui deathsAmqui pedestrian deathsQuebec driver arrestSteeve Gagnon arrest
