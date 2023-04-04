3 counts of first-degree murder for man charged with killing Quebec pedestrians

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man is now facing three counts of first-degree murder after a pickup truck rammed into pedestrians last month, in what provincial police have described as an intentional act.

Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident in Amqui, Que., located about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. The latest charges were filed Tuesday.

The 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly plowing into groups of pedestrians with a pickup truck on a busy street the small eastern Quebec town. The truck struck at least 11 people, ranging in age from less than a year old to 77.

The crash killed three men: Gérald Charest, 65; Jean Lafrenière, 73; and Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41. The latter died of his injuries about a week later, according to police.

The deadly incident sent shockwaves through the small town and the province, prompting Quebec Premier François Legault and other political leaders to gather at the crash site in the days that followed.

Gagnon is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press