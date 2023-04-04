Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Mask restrictions lifted at Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 1:00 pm
Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said they are removing mask requirements at SHA facilities. View image in full screen
Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said they are removing mask requirements at SHA facilities. Global News/ Connor O'Donovan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mask restrictions are lifted at Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities across Saskatchewan today (Tuesday).

Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley spoke about the issue at the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday, saying requirements for masking will remain only where they existed pre-pandemic, such as operating rooms.

Read more: Saskatchewan health minister insists ‘we acted’ on COVID-19 advice

He added this decision came down following consultations with Dr. Saqib Shahab.

“I was hearing about it from families, but also from health-care workers, as a matter of fact — a number of health-care workers from across this province who felt that it was time to revert back to the previous policy,” Hindley said.

He said masks will still be available at the facilities for those who want them.

Story continues below advertisement

The province noted that privately run physician clinics get to set their own policies, and may still require masks.

It added that the SK Vax Wallet app will also be decommissioned by the end of April due to the decreased need for proof of vaccination, and vaccine records can still be found on your MySaskHealthRecord account.

Read more: Saskatchewan government emails warned of health-care collapse ahead of COVID patient transfer

Saskatchewan’s Health Critic Vicki Mowat said she would like to see the recommendations from the province’s chief medical health officer directly.

Trending Now

“It would be good to hear the recommendations from Dr. Shahab and to know what direction ministry is receiving,” Mowat said.

The latest respiratory illness report from the province that was published on March 25 showed the COVID-19 viral load in wastewater remains moderate to high in several parts of the province.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Public Health moves community risk index up to moderate'
Peterborough Public Health moves community risk index up to moderate
Advertisement
More on Health
COVID-19Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsHealthDoctorMinistry Of Healthmask
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers