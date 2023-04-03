Police credit bystanders with preventing serious injury to officers attacked in Stanley Park

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are thanking two bystanders for intervening after two officers were attacked by a “violent suspect” at Stanley Park’s Second Beach.

The man was reportedly yelling and swearing near the beach’s playground late last Saturday afternoon, “making families feel unsafe.”

When officers arrived, police allege the man attacked them causing minor injuries to their faces and heads.

“In the struggle to gain control of the suspect, the officers were unable to immediately reach for their radios to call for backup,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a Monday news release.

“That’s when two bystanders stepped in, put themselves in harm’s way, and helped the officers gain control of the violent suspect.”

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer. He has been released by the courts.

Addison credited the bystanders with having prevented more serious injuries to the officers and said the Vancouver Police Department plans to honour them formally.