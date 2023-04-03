2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after several catalytic converters stolen in Peel Region

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested and another suspect remains outstanding in connection with an investigation into the theft of “several” catalytic converters in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on March 25 at around 2 a.m., three suspects were in the area of Tomken and Kamato roads in Mississauga.

Police said the suspects were allegedly seen on a security camera stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

According to police, officers attended the scene and located the suspect vehicle fleeing.

Officers said two suspects were arrested a short distance away and stolen property was allegedly recovered.

Police said 25-year-old Emerick Long-Lalonde from Innisfil was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a peace officer and three counts each of theft over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

Twenty-four-year-old Samuel Pelletier from Quebec was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a peace officer and three counts each of theft over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

Both Long-Lalonde and Pelletier appeared in court in Brampton for a bail hearing.

Police said a warrant has also been issued for 25-year-old Charles Savoie Tessier from Mississauga.

He is wanted for six counts of possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a peace officer, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation and three counts each of theft over $5,00 and mischief over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.