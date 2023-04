Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been taken to hospital after a transport truck rolled over on a ramp to Highway 410 in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said the truck rolled over on the Steeles Avenue ramp to southbound Highway 410.

Officers said two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the ramp will remain closed for “several hours,” while officers investigate.

